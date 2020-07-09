Sign Up
Last updated July 21 2019 at 2:39 AM
1125 Mecklenburg Highway
1125 Mecklenburg Highway
·
No Longer Available
Location
1125 Mecklenburg Highway, Mooresville, NC 28115
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
ceiling fan
some paid utils
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Perfect one bedroom unit with large shade trees and serene setting. Utilities included in rent. Hardwoods in bedroom. Conveniently located near Lowe's Corporate, I-77 and downtown Mooresville.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 1125 Mecklenburg Highway have any available units?
1125 Mecklenburg Highway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mooresville, NC
.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mooresville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1125 Mecklenburg Highway have?
Some of 1125 Mecklenburg Highway's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1125 Mecklenburg Highway currently offering any rent specials?
1125 Mecklenburg Highway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1125 Mecklenburg Highway pet-friendly?
No, 1125 Mecklenburg Highway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mooresville
.
Does 1125 Mecklenburg Highway offer parking?
Yes, 1125 Mecklenburg Highway offers parking.
Does 1125 Mecklenburg Highway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1125 Mecklenburg Highway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1125 Mecklenburg Highway have a pool?
No, 1125 Mecklenburg Highway does not have a pool.
Does 1125 Mecklenburg Highway have accessible units?
No, 1125 Mecklenburg Highway does not have accessible units.
Does 1125 Mecklenburg Highway have units with dishwashers?
No, 1125 Mecklenburg Highway does not have units with dishwashers.
