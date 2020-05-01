All apartments in Mooresville
Find more places like 112 Daventry Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mooresville, NC
/
112 Daventry Place
Last updated February 18 2020 at 1:04 AM

112 Daventry Place

112 Daventry Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mooresville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

112 Daventry Place, Mooresville, NC 28117

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
GREAT 3Br./2.5Ba. home in Brantley Place with 2 car garage. Convenient to interstate, shopping, restaurants etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 Daventry Place have any available units?
112 Daventry Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 112 Daventry Place have?
Some of 112 Daventry Place's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 Daventry Place currently offering any rent specials?
112 Daventry Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 Daventry Place pet-friendly?
No, 112 Daventry Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mooresville.
Does 112 Daventry Place offer parking?
Yes, 112 Daventry Place offers parking.
Does 112 Daventry Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 Daventry Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 Daventry Place have a pool?
No, 112 Daventry Place does not have a pool.
Does 112 Daventry Place have accessible units?
No, 112 Daventry Place does not have accessible units.
Does 112 Daventry Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 112 Daventry Place has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Piedmont Pointe
195 Piedmont Pointe Dr
Mooresville, NC 28115
Country Club Apartments
900 W Wilson Ave
Mooresville, NC 28117
Century Plantation Pointe
106 Plantation Pointe Loop
Mooresville, NC 28117
The Osprey at Lake Norman
134 Village Club Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117
Legacy Village
121 Village Green Lane
Mooresville, NC 28117
Langtree Apartments at Lake Norman
150 Landings Dr
Mooresville, NC 28115
Continuum 115
102 Pullman Lane
Mooresville, NC 28115
Hawthorne at Mooresville
175 Carriage Club Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117

Similar Pages

Mooresville 1 BedroomsMooresville 2 Bedrooms
Mooresville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMooresville Apartments with Pool
Mooresville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCRural Hall, NC
Denver, NCThomasville, NCWaxhaw, NCBelmont, NCNewton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLewisville, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College