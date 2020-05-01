Rent Calculator
Last updated February 18 2020 at 1:04 AM
112 Daventry Place
112 Daventry Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
112 Daventry Place, Mooresville, NC 28117
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
GREAT 3Br./2.5Ba. home in Brantley Place with 2 car garage. Convenient to interstate, shopping, restaurants etc.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 112 Daventry Place have any available units?
112 Daventry Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mooresville, NC
.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mooresville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 112 Daventry Place have?
Some of 112 Daventry Place's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 112 Daventry Place currently offering any rent specials?
112 Daventry Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 Daventry Place pet-friendly?
No, 112 Daventry Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mooresville
.
Does 112 Daventry Place offer parking?
Yes, 112 Daventry Place offers parking.
Does 112 Daventry Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 Daventry Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 Daventry Place have a pool?
No, 112 Daventry Place does not have a pool.
Does 112 Daventry Place have accessible units?
No, 112 Daventry Place does not have accessible units.
Does 112 Daventry Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 112 Daventry Place has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
