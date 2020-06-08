All apartments in Mooresville
111 Portola Valley Drive
111 Portola Valley Drive

111 Portola Valley Dr · No Longer Available
Location

111 Portola Valley Dr, Mooresville, NC 28117
Morrison Plantation

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
VERY POPULAR END UNIT WITH THE BACK FACING THE WOODS (VERY PRIVATE). OPEN FLOOR PLAN-TWO CAR GARAGE-KITCHEN HAS REFRIGERATOR, MICROWAVE & GAS STOVE-3 FULL BEDROOMS & A THIRD FLOOR BONUS/BEDROOM-2ND FLOOR LAUNDRY WITH WASHER & DRYER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 Portola Valley Drive have any available units?
111 Portola Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 111 Portola Valley Drive have?
Some of 111 Portola Valley Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 Portola Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
111 Portola Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 Portola Valley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 111 Portola Valley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mooresville.
Does 111 Portola Valley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 111 Portola Valley Drive offers parking.
Does 111 Portola Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 111 Portola Valley Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 Portola Valley Drive have a pool?
No, 111 Portola Valley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 111 Portola Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 111 Portola Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 111 Portola Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 111 Portola Valley Drive has units with dishwashers.
