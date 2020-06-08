111 Portola Valley Dr, Mooresville, NC 28117 Morrison Plantation
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
VERY POPULAR END UNIT WITH THE BACK FACING THE WOODS (VERY PRIVATE). OPEN FLOOR PLAN-TWO CAR GARAGE-KITCHEN HAS REFRIGERATOR, MICROWAVE & GAS STOVE-3 FULL BEDROOMS & A THIRD FLOOR BONUS/BEDROOM-2ND FLOOR LAUNDRY WITH WASHER & DRYER.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 111 Portola Valley Drive have any available units?
111 Portola Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.