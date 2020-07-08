Rent Calculator
Home
/
Mooresville, NC
/
1101 Locust Street
Last updated March 10 2020 at 7:33 PM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1101 Locust Street
1101 Locust Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1101 Locust Street, Mooresville, NC 28115
Amenities
parking
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
Smaller apartment community, 12 units total. One bedroom apartment, fresh paint, stove and refrig. included, water and sewer included. Central air and electric heat. Avail now !
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1101 Locust Street have any available units?
1101 Locust Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mooresville, NC
.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mooresville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1101 Locust Street have?
Some of 1101 Locust Street's amenities include parking, air conditioning, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1101 Locust Street currently offering any rent specials?
1101 Locust Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1101 Locust Street pet-friendly?
No, 1101 Locust Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mooresville
.
Does 1101 Locust Street offer parking?
Yes, 1101 Locust Street offers parking.
Does 1101 Locust Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1101 Locust Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1101 Locust Street have a pool?
No, 1101 Locust Street does not have a pool.
Does 1101 Locust Street have accessible units?
No, 1101 Locust Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1101 Locust Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1101 Locust Street does not have units with dishwashers.
