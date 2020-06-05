Spacious 2 bedroom apartment that has nice pine hardwood floors and open space. Covered porch. Washer and dryer connection. Mooresville Graded Schools **Access to one bedroom and bath is through another bedroom.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 107 Maple Street have any available units?
107 Maple Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.