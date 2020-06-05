All apartments in Mooresville
Find more places like 107 Maple Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mooresville, NC
/
107 Maple Street
Last updated August 10 2019 at 7:15 AM

107 Maple Street

107 South Maple Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mooresville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

107 South Maple Street, Mooresville, NC 28115

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Spacious 2 bedroom apartment that has nice pine hardwood floors and open space. Covered porch. Washer and dryer connection. Mooresville Graded Schools **Access to one bedroom and bath is through another bedroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 Maple Street have any available units?
107 Maple Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 107 Maple Street have?
Some of 107 Maple Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 Maple Street currently offering any rent specials?
107 Maple Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 Maple Street pet-friendly?
No, 107 Maple Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mooresville.
Does 107 Maple Street offer parking?
No, 107 Maple Street does not offer parking.
Does 107 Maple Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 Maple Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 Maple Street have a pool?
No, 107 Maple Street does not have a pool.
Does 107 Maple Street have accessible units?
No, 107 Maple Street does not have accessible units.
Does 107 Maple Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 107 Maple Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ardmore at Alcove
139 Alexander Bank Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117
Piedmont Pointe
195 Piedmont Pointe Dr
Mooresville, NC 28115
Country Club Apartments
900 W Wilson Ave
Mooresville, NC 28117
Century Plantation Pointe
106 Plantation Pointe Loop
Mooresville, NC 28117
Legacy Village
121 Village Green Lane
Mooresville, NC 28117
Langtree Apartments at Lake Norman
150 Landings Dr
Mooresville, NC 28115
Waterlynn Ridge
123 Waterlynn Ridge Rd
Mooresville, NC 28117
Hawthorne at Mooresville
175 Carriage Club Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117

Similar Pages

Mooresville 1 BedroomsMooresville 2 Bedrooms
Mooresville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMooresville Apartments with Pool
Mooresville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCRural Hall, NC
Denver, NCThomasville, NCWaxhaw, NCBelmont, NCNewton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLewisville, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College