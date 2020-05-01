Absolutely beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home. This home features a lovely fireplace located in the living room surrounded by built-in shelving. Custom cabinetry in the kitchen. Spacious closets.lots of natural light throughout home. Private fenced back yard. Perfect for entertaining guests.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 107 Elderberry Drive have any available units?
107 Elderberry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.