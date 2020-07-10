All apartments in Mooresville
105 Royalton Road
105 Royalton Road

105 Royalton Road · No Longer Available
Location

105 Royalton Road, Mooresville, NC 28115
Curtis Pond

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
playground
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
GREAT 4Br./2.5Ba home in Curtis Pond with large FENCED YARD. Community features include a pool and playground. This property will not last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

