All apartments in Mooresville
Home
/
Mooresville, NC
/
105 Royalton Road
Last updated June 8 2020 at 6:18 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
105 Royalton Road
105 Royalton Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
105 Royalton Road, Mooresville, NC 28115
Curtis Pond
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
playground
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
GREAT 4Br./2.5Ba home in Curtis Pond with large FENCED YARD. Community features include a pool and playground. This property will not last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 105 Royalton Road have any available units?
105 Royalton Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mooresville, NC
.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mooresville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 105 Royalton Road have?
Some of 105 Royalton Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 105 Royalton Road currently offering any rent specials?
105 Royalton Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Royalton Road pet-friendly?
No, 105 Royalton Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mooresville
.
Does 105 Royalton Road offer parking?
Yes, 105 Royalton Road offers parking.
Does 105 Royalton Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 Royalton Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Royalton Road have a pool?
Yes, 105 Royalton Road has a pool.
Does 105 Royalton Road have accessible units?
No, 105 Royalton Road does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Royalton Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 105 Royalton Road has units with dishwashers.
