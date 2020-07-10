All apartments in Mooresville
100 Rockhopper Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

100 Rockhopper Lane

100 Rockhopper Ln · No Longer Available
Location

100 Rockhopper Ln, Mooresville, NC 28115

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Rockhopper Lane have any available units?
100 Rockhopper Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
Is 100 Rockhopper Lane currently offering any rent specials?
100 Rockhopper Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Rockhopper Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 100 Rockhopper Lane is pet friendly.
Does 100 Rockhopper Lane offer parking?
No, 100 Rockhopper Lane does not offer parking.
Does 100 Rockhopper Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 Rockhopper Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Rockhopper Lane have a pool?
No, 100 Rockhopper Lane does not have a pool.
Does 100 Rockhopper Lane have accessible units?
No, 100 Rockhopper Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Rockhopper Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 100 Rockhopper Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 100 Rockhopper Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 100 Rockhopper Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

