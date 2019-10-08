919 Wind Carved Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful ranch w/open floor plan & large vaulted great room w/fireplace & gas logs. Split bedrooms, master bedroom w/walk in closet & spacious bath, wide entry hall, computer niche, laundry room, hardwood flooring, kitchen w/breakfast nook & separate dining room. Convenient to shopping, dining, Downtown Matthews, Hwy 74, I-485 and More...Pre-register for a self-guided tour or apply on line at www.goalproperties.com



**Discount Redeemable on 2nd full month's rent

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.