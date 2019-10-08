All apartments in Monroe
919 Wind Carved Lane
919 Wind Carved Lane

Location

919 Wind Carved Lane, Monroe, NC 28110

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
Beautiful ranch w/open floor plan & large vaulted great room w/fireplace & gas logs. Split bedrooms, master bedroom w/walk in closet & spacious bath, wide entry hall, computer niche, laundry room, hardwood flooring, kitchen w/breakfast nook & separate dining room. Convenient to shopping, dining, Downtown Matthews, Hwy 74, I-485 and More...Pre-register for a self-guided tour or apply on line at www.goalproperties.com

**Discount Redeemable on 2nd full month's rent
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 919 Wind Carved Lane have any available units?
919 Wind Carved Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monroe, NC.
What amenities does 919 Wind Carved Lane have?
Some of 919 Wind Carved Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 919 Wind Carved Lane currently offering any rent specials?
919 Wind Carved Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 919 Wind Carved Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 919 Wind Carved Lane is pet friendly.
Does 919 Wind Carved Lane offer parking?
No, 919 Wind Carved Lane does not offer parking.
Does 919 Wind Carved Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 919 Wind Carved Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 919 Wind Carved Lane have a pool?
No, 919 Wind Carved Lane does not have a pool.
Does 919 Wind Carved Lane have accessible units?
No, 919 Wind Carved Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 919 Wind Carved Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 919 Wind Carved Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 919 Wind Carved Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 919 Wind Carved Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
