Monroe, NC
904 Plyler Street
Last updated October 22 2019 at 4:43 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
904 Plyler Street
904 Plyler Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
904 Plyler Street, Monroe, NC 28110
Amenities
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
Newly renovated!! Brick front duplex located in the middle of Monroe and close to everything. Come take a look, this won't last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 904 Plyler Street have any available units?
904 Plyler Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Monroe, NC
.
What amenities does 904 Plyler Street have?
Some of 904 Plyler Street's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 904 Plyler Street currently offering any rent specials?
904 Plyler Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 904 Plyler Street pet-friendly?
No, 904 Plyler Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Monroe
.
Does 904 Plyler Street offer parking?
Yes, 904 Plyler Street offers parking.
Does 904 Plyler Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 904 Plyler Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 904 Plyler Street have a pool?
No, 904 Plyler Street does not have a pool.
Does 904 Plyler Street have accessible units?
No, 904 Plyler Street does not have accessible units.
Does 904 Plyler Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 904 Plyler Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 904 Plyler Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 904 Plyler Street does not have units with air conditioning.
