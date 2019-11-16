All apartments in Monroe
806 Branch Street
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:28 AM

806 Branch Street

806 South Branch Street · No Longer Available
Location

806 South Branch Street, Monroe, NC 28112

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Charming Craftsman style 2 bedroom & 1 bath home for rent in historic district of Downtown Monroe. Large oversized bedrooms. Has a tub bath with lots of storage space in the bathroom. Large living room with fireplace (non-working) with lots of window for natural light. Kitchen comes with new stove and refrigerator. Separate mud/pantry/laundry room in back that comes with a washer and dryer included with the rent. Another large room that can be used as a dinning room or another living room. Large front covered deck for relaxing on. Storage shed in back yard. Central Air and Heat. Close to shopping, hospital and schools.

Tenant responsible for lawn maintenance. Ready to Move In

Any potential tenants need to fill out an application and pay a $30 non-refundable fee for background/credit check. No Evictions, criminal convictions on a case by case basis and must have good credit score. NO PETS, NO SMOKING. Show proof on income with at least an income double the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 806 Branch Street have any available units?
806 Branch Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monroe, NC.
What amenities does 806 Branch Street have?
Some of 806 Branch Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 806 Branch Street currently offering any rent specials?
806 Branch Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 806 Branch Street pet-friendly?
No, 806 Branch Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monroe.
Does 806 Branch Street offer parking?
Yes, 806 Branch Street offers parking.
Does 806 Branch Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 806 Branch Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 806 Branch Street have a pool?
No, 806 Branch Street does not have a pool.
Does 806 Branch Street have accessible units?
No, 806 Branch Street does not have accessible units.
Does 806 Branch Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 806 Branch Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 806 Branch Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 806 Branch Street has units with air conditioning.
