806 Branch Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking air conditioning fireplace range

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Charming Craftsman style 2 bedroom & 1 bath home for rent in historic district of Downtown Monroe. Large oversized bedrooms. Has a tub bath with lots of storage space in the bathroom. Large living room with fireplace (non-working) with lots of window for natural light. Kitchen comes with new stove and refrigerator. Separate mud/pantry/laundry room in back that comes with a washer and dryer included with the rent. Another large room that can be used as a dinning room or another living room. Large front covered deck for relaxing on. Storage shed in back yard. Central Air and Heat. Close to shopping, hospital and schools.



Tenant responsible for lawn maintenance. Ready to Move In



Any potential tenants need to fill out an application and pay a $30 non-refundable fee for background/credit check. No Evictions, criminal convictions on a case by case basis and must have good credit score. NO PETS, NO SMOKING. Show proof on income with at least an income double the rent.