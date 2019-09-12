Rent Calculator
Home
/
Monroe, NC
/
805 Labon Street, Unit B
Last updated September 12 2019
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
805 Labon Street, Unit B
805 Labon St
·
No Longer Available
Location
805 Labon St, Monroe, NC 28110
Amenities
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Two bedroom, 1 bath one story Duplex.
(RLNE5143407)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 805 Labon Street, Unit B have any available units?
805 Labon Street, Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Monroe, NC
.
Is 805 Labon Street, Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
805 Labon Street, Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 805 Labon Street, Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 805 Labon Street, Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 805 Labon Street, Unit B offer parking?
No, 805 Labon Street, Unit B does not offer parking.
Does 805 Labon Street, Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 805 Labon Street, Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 805 Labon Street, Unit B have a pool?
No, 805 Labon Street, Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 805 Labon Street, Unit B have accessible units?
No, 805 Labon Street, Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 805 Labon Street, Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 805 Labon Street, Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 805 Labon Street, Unit B have units with air conditioning?
No, 805 Labon Street, Unit B does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
