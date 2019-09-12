All apartments in Monroe
805 Labon Street, Unit B
Last updated September 12 2019 at 10:15 AM

805 Labon Street, Unit B

805 Labon St · No Longer Available
Location

805 Labon St, Monroe, NC 28110

Amenities

dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
805 Labon Street, Unit B Available 09/28/19 Two bedroom, 1 bath one story Duplex. -

(RLNE5143407)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 805 Labon Street, Unit B have any available units?
805 Labon Street, Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monroe, NC.
Is 805 Labon Street, Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
805 Labon Street, Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 805 Labon Street, Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 805 Labon Street, Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 805 Labon Street, Unit B offer parking?
No, 805 Labon Street, Unit B does not offer parking.
Does 805 Labon Street, Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 805 Labon Street, Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 805 Labon Street, Unit B have a pool?
No, 805 Labon Street, Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 805 Labon Street, Unit B have accessible units?
No, 805 Labon Street, Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 805 Labon Street, Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 805 Labon Street, Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 805 Labon Street, Unit B have units with air conditioning?
No, 805 Labon Street, Unit B does not have units with air conditioning.
