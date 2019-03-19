All apartments in Monroe
723 Harvest Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

723 Harvest Way

723 Harvest Way · No Longer Available
Location

723 Harvest Way, Monroe, NC 28112

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,267 sf home is located in Monroe, NC. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 723 Harvest Way have any available units?
723 Harvest Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monroe, NC.
What amenities does 723 Harvest Way have?
Some of 723 Harvest Way's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 723 Harvest Way currently offering any rent specials?
723 Harvest Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 723 Harvest Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 723 Harvest Way is pet friendly.
Does 723 Harvest Way offer parking?
Yes, 723 Harvest Way offers parking.
Does 723 Harvest Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 723 Harvest Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 723 Harvest Way have a pool?
No, 723 Harvest Way does not have a pool.
Does 723 Harvest Way have accessible units?
No, 723 Harvest Way does not have accessible units.
Does 723 Harvest Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 723 Harvest Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 723 Harvest Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 723 Harvest Way does not have units with air conditioning.
