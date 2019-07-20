Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Monroe
Find more places like 618 W Phifer Street, Monroe NC 28110-.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Monroe, NC
/
618 W Phifer Street, Monroe NC 28110-
Last updated July 20 2019 at 9:47 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
618 W Phifer Street, Monroe NC 28110-
618 W Phifer St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Monroe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
618 W Phifer St, Monroe, NC 28110
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE4980849)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 618 W Phifer Street, Monroe NC 28110- have any available units?
618 W Phifer Street, Monroe NC 28110- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Monroe, NC
.
Is 618 W Phifer Street, Monroe NC 28110- currently offering any rent specials?
618 W Phifer Street, Monroe NC 28110- is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 618 W Phifer Street, Monroe NC 28110- pet-friendly?
No, 618 W Phifer Street, Monroe NC 28110- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Monroe
.
Does 618 W Phifer Street, Monroe NC 28110- offer parking?
No, 618 W Phifer Street, Monroe NC 28110- does not offer parking.
Does 618 W Phifer Street, Monroe NC 28110- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 618 W Phifer Street, Monroe NC 28110- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 618 W Phifer Street, Monroe NC 28110- have a pool?
No, 618 W Phifer Street, Monroe NC 28110- does not have a pool.
Does 618 W Phifer Street, Monroe NC 28110- have accessible units?
No, 618 W Phifer Street, Monroe NC 28110- does not have accessible units.
Does 618 W Phifer Street, Monroe NC 28110- have units with dishwashers?
No, 618 W Phifer Street, Monroe NC 28110- does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 618 W Phifer Street, Monroe NC 28110- have units with air conditioning?
No, 618 W Phifer Street, Monroe NC 28110- does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Monroe 1 Bedroom Apartments
Monroe 2 Bedroom Apartments
Monroe 3 Bedroom Apartments
Monroe Apartments with Parking
Monroe Pet Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Charlotte, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Gastonia, NC
Huntersville, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Indian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NC
Statesville, NC
Mint Hill, NC
Davidson, NC
Lake Wylie, SC
Mount Holly, NC
Waxhaw, NC
Tega Cay, SC
Kannapolis, NC
Westport, NC
Apartments Near Colleges
York Technical College
Catawba College
Central Piedmont Community College
Davidson College
Johnson C Smith University