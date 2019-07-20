All apartments in Monroe
Find more places like 618 W Phifer Street, Monroe NC 28110-.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Monroe, NC
/
618 W Phifer Street, Monroe NC 28110-
Last updated July 20 2019 at 9:47 AM

618 W Phifer Street, Monroe NC 28110-

618 W Phifer St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Monroe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

618 W Phifer St, Monroe, NC 28110

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE4980849)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 618 W Phifer Street, Monroe NC 28110- have any available units?
618 W Phifer Street, Monroe NC 28110- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monroe, NC.
Is 618 W Phifer Street, Monroe NC 28110- currently offering any rent specials?
618 W Phifer Street, Monroe NC 28110- is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 618 W Phifer Street, Monroe NC 28110- pet-friendly?
No, 618 W Phifer Street, Monroe NC 28110- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monroe.
Does 618 W Phifer Street, Monroe NC 28110- offer parking?
No, 618 W Phifer Street, Monroe NC 28110- does not offer parking.
Does 618 W Phifer Street, Monroe NC 28110- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 618 W Phifer Street, Monroe NC 28110- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 618 W Phifer Street, Monroe NC 28110- have a pool?
No, 618 W Phifer Street, Monroe NC 28110- does not have a pool.
Does 618 W Phifer Street, Monroe NC 28110- have accessible units?
No, 618 W Phifer Street, Monroe NC 28110- does not have accessible units.
Does 618 W Phifer Street, Monroe NC 28110- have units with dishwashers?
No, 618 W Phifer Street, Monroe NC 28110- does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 618 W Phifer Street, Monroe NC 28110- have units with air conditioning?
No, 618 W Phifer Street, Monroe NC 28110- does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Monroe 1 Bedroom ApartmentsMonroe 2 Bedroom Apartments
Monroe 3 Bedroom ApartmentsMonroe Apartments with Parking
Monroe Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NC
Matthews, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NC
Lake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCWaxhaw, NCTega Cay, SCKannapolis, NCWestport, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Central Piedmont Community CollegeDavidson College
Johnson C Smith University