Monroe, NC
605 W. Park Drive
Last updated May 19 2020 at 5:24 PM

605 W. Park Drive

605 West Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

605 West Park Drive, Monroe, NC 28112

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Newly renovated 2 bed 1 bath house for rent. Stove and refrigerator included. No Indoor Pets. Please email for more info.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 605 W. Park Drive have any available units?
605 W. Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monroe, NC.
What amenities does 605 W. Park Drive have?
Some of 605 W. Park Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 605 W. Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
605 W. Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 W. Park Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 605 W. Park Drive is pet friendly.
Does 605 W. Park Drive offer parking?
No, 605 W. Park Drive does not offer parking.
Does 605 W. Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 605 W. Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 W. Park Drive have a pool?
No, 605 W. Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 605 W. Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 605 W. Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 605 W. Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 605 W. Park Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 605 W. Park Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 605 W. Park Drive has units with air conditioning.

