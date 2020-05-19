Rent Calculator
605 W. Park Drive
605 W. Park Drive
605 West Park Drive
Location
605 West Park Drive, Monroe, NC 28112
Amenities
on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Newly renovated 2 bed 1 bath house for rent. Stove and refrigerator included. No Indoor Pets. Please email for more info.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 605 W. Park Drive have any available units?
605 W. Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Monroe, NC
.
What amenities does 605 W. Park Drive have?
Some of 605 W. Park Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated.
Amenities section
.
Is 605 W. Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
605 W. Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 W. Park Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 605 W. Park Drive is pet friendly.
Does 605 W. Park Drive offer parking?
No, 605 W. Park Drive does not offer parking.
Does 605 W. Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 605 W. Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 W. Park Drive have a pool?
No, 605 W. Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 605 W. Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 605 W. Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 605 W. Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 605 W. Park Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 605 W. Park Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 605 W. Park Drive has units with air conditioning.
