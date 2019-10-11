Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Monroe
Find more places like 516 Turner Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Monroe, NC
/
516 Turner Street
Last updated October 11 2019 at 9:45 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
516 Turner Street
516 Turner Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Monroe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
516 Turner Street, Monroe, NC 28110
Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
One Story 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home - Home has ample kitchen storage, private lot along with Tile/Wood Flooring.
(RLNE3617356)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 516 Turner Street have any available units?
516 Turner Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Monroe, NC
.
Is 516 Turner Street currently offering any rent specials?
516 Turner Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 516 Turner Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 516 Turner Street is pet friendly.
Does 516 Turner Street offer parking?
No, 516 Turner Street does not offer parking.
Does 516 Turner Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 516 Turner Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 516 Turner Street have a pool?
No, 516 Turner Street does not have a pool.
Does 516 Turner Street have accessible units?
No, 516 Turner Street does not have accessible units.
Does 516 Turner Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 516 Turner Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 516 Turner Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 516 Turner Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Monroe 1 Bedrooms
Monroe 2 Bedrooms
Monroe 3 Bedrooms
Monroe Apartments with Parking
Monroe Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Charlotte, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Gastonia, NC
Huntersville, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Indian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NC
Statesville, NC
Mint Hill, NC
Davidson, NC
Lake Wylie, SC
Mount Holly, NC
Waxhaw, NC
Tega Cay, SC
Kannapolis, NC
Westport, NC
Apartments Near Colleges
York Technical College
Catawba College
Central Piedmont Community College
Davidson College
Johnson C Smith University