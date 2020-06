Amenities

Older home with new replacement windows, new roof, new gas wall heater, new plumbing supply lines. Fresh Paint on Interior and new Rug in Living room . Clean. Perfect for single person or couple. Applicants must submit application via Trans-Union ($ 40.00). Appointments made directly with owner who is a licensed real estate agent in North and South Carolina. No smokers, No pets.