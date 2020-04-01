All apartments in Monroe
4977 Aldersbrook Drive
Last updated April 1 2020 at 5:10 PM

4977 Aldersbrook Drive

4977 Aldersbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4977 Aldersbrook Drive, Monroe, NC 28110

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4977 Aldersbrook Drive have any available units?
4977 Aldersbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monroe, NC.
Is 4977 Aldersbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4977 Aldersbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4977 Aldersbrook Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4977 Aldersbrook Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4977 Aldersbrook Drive offer parking?
No, 4977 Aldersbrook Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4977 Aldersbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4977 Aldersbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4977 Aldersbrook Drive have a pool?
No, 4977 Aldersbrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4977 Aldersbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 4977 Aldersbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4977 Aldersbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4977 Aldersbrook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4977 Aldersbrook Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4977 Aldersbrook Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
