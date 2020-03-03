All apartments in Monroe
Find more places like 4726 Tradd Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Monroe, NC
/
4726 Tradd Circle
Last updated March 3 2020 at 5:30 AM

4726 Tradd Circle

4726 Tradd Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Monroe
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4726 Tradd Circle, Monroe, NC 28110

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Updated Townhouse Located in the Desirable Brekonridge Community. 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms. 2000 sq ft of Heated Living Area. This Home features a Large and Spacious Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and Granite Countertops. Open Floorplan on Main Level. Second Floor features a Spacious Loft and Three Spacious Bedrooms and Two Full Bathrooms. Master Bedroom features a Walk-In Closet and Double Vanity Granite Sink. One-Car Garage Parking along with Driveway. Community pool access.

Managed By CharMeck Properties, LLC

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4726 Tradd Circle have any available units?
4726 Tradd Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monroe, NC.
What amenities does 4726 Tradd Circle have?
Some of 4726 Tradd Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4726 Tradd Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4726 Tradd Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4726 Tradd Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 4726 Tradd Circle is pet friendly.
Does 4726 Tradd Circle offer parking?
Yes, 4726 Tradd Circle does offer parking.
Does 4726 Tradd Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4726 Tradd Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4726 Tradd Circle have a pool?
Yes, 4726 Tradd Circle has a pool.
Does 4726 Tradd Circle have accessible units?
No, 4726 Tradd Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4726 Tradd Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4726 Tradd Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 4726 Tradd Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4726 Tradd Circle has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Monroe 1 BedroomsMonroe 3 Bedrooms
Monroe Apartments with GarageMonroe Apartments with Pool
Monroe Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Fort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Mount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCStallings, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Central Piedmont Community CollegeDavidson College
Johnson C Smith University