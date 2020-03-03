4726 Tradd Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage

Updated Townhouse Located in the Desirable Brekonridge Community. 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms. 2000 sq ft of Heated Living Area. This Home features a Large and Spacious Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and Granite Countertops. Open Floorplan on Main Level. Second Floor features a Spacious Loft and Three Spacious Bedrooms and Two Full Bathrooms. Master Bedroom features a Walk-In Closet and Double Vanity Granite Sink. One-Car Garage Parking along with Driveway. Community pool access.



Managed By CharMeck Properties, LLC