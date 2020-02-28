All apartments in Monroe
4358 Hornyak Drive
Last updated February 28 2020 at 9:32 PM

4358 Hornyak Drive

4358 Hornyak Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4358 Hornyak Dr, Monroe, NC 28110

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Home is located taking Lawyers Rd to Township 6 Clear Creek. Take exit 47 from I-485 Inner. Follow Lawyers Rd to Ridge Rd to home address to Hornyak Dr. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4358 Hornyak Drive have any available units?
4358 Hornyak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monroe, NC.
Is 4358 Hornyak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4358 Hornyak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4358 Hornyak Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4358 Hornyak Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4358 Hornyak Drive offer parking?
No, 4358 Hornyak Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4358 Hornyak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4358 Hornyak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4358 Hornyak Drive have a pool?
No, 4358 Hornyak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4358 Hornyak Drive have accessible units?
No, 4358 Hornyak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4358 Hornyak Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4358 Hornyak Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4358 Hornyak Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4358 Hornyak Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

