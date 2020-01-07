All apartments in Monroe
Find more places like 3328 Christopher Jacob Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Monroe, NC
/
3328 Christopher Jacob Court
Last updated January 7 2020 at 10:15 PM

3328 Christopher Jacob Court

3328 Christopher Jacob Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Monroe
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3328 Christopher Jacob Court, Monroe, NC 28110

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3328 Christopher Jacob Court have any available units?
3328 Christopher Jacob Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monroe, NC.
Is 3328 Christopher Jacob Court currently offering any rent specials?
3328 Christopher Jacob Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3328 Christopher Jacob Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3328 Christopher Jacob Court is pet friendly.
Does 3328 Christopher Jacob Court offer parking?
Yes, 3328 Christopher Jacob Court offers parking.
Does 3328 Christopher Jacob Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3328 Christopher Jacob Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3328 Christopher Jacob Court have a pool?
Yes, 3328 Christopher Jacob Court has a pool.
Does 3328 Christopher Jacob Court have accessible units?
No, 3328 Christopher Jacob Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3328 Christopher Jacob Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3328 Christopher Jacob Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3328 Christopher Jacob Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3328 Christopher Jacob Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Monroe 1 BedroomsMonroe 3 Bedrooms
Monroe Apartments with GarageMonroe Apartments with Pool
Monroe Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Fort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Mount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCStallings, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Central Piedmont Community CollegeDavidson College
Johnson C Smith University