Monroe, NC
3118 Montcalm Court
Last updated July 20 2019 at 9:47 AM

3118 Montcalm Court

3118 Montcalm Court · No Longer Available
Location

3118 Montcalm Court, Monroe, NC 28110

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Receive $500 Off First Full Months Rent
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,915 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 12 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security

(RLNE4940504)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3118 Montcalm Court have any available units?
3118 Montcalm Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monroe, NC.
Is 3118 Montcalm Court currently offering any rent specials?
3118 Montcalm Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3118 Montcalm Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3118 Montcalm Court is pet friendly.
Does 3118 Montcalm Court offer parking?
No, 3118 Montcalm Court does not offer parking.
Does 3118 Montcalm Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3118 Montcalm Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3118 Montcalm Court have a pool?
No, 3118 Montcalm Court does not have a pool.
Does 3118 Montcalm Court have accessible units?
No, 3118 Montcalm Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3118 Montcalm Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3118 Montcalm Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3118 Montcalm Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3118 Montcalm Court does not have units with air conditioning.
