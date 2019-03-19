All apartments in Monroe
Find more places like 2918 Brekonridge Centre Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Monroe, NC
/
2918 Brekonridge Centre Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2918 Brekonridge Centre Drive

2918 Brekonridge Center Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Monroe
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2918 Brekonridge Center Drive, Monroe, NC 28110

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
Live One Month Rent Free
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.0 bathrooms, and approximately 1,204 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 12 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.

(RLNE4531867)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2918 Brekonridge Centre Drive have any available units?
2918 Brekonridge Centre Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monroe, NC.
What amenities does 2918 Brekonridge Centre Drive have?
Some of 2918 Brekonridge Centre Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2918 Brekonridge Centre Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2918 Brekonridge Centre Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2918 Brekonridge Centre Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2918 Brekonridge Centre Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monroe.
Does 2918 Brekonridge Centre Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2918 Brekonridge Centre Drive does offer parking.
Does 2918 Brekonridge Centre Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2918 Brekonridge Centre Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2918 Brekonridge Centre Drive have a pool?
No, 2918 Brekonridge Centre Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2918 Brekonridge Centre Drive have accessible units?
No, 2918 Brekonridge Centre Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2918 Brekonridge Centre Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2918 Brekonridge Centre Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2918 Brekonridge Centre Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2918 Brekonridge Centre Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Monroe 1 BedroomsMonroe 3 Bedrooms
Monroe Apartments with GarageMonroe Apartments with Pool
Monroe Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Fort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Mount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCStallings, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Central Piedmont Community CollegeDavidson College
Johnson C Smith University