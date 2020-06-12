All apartments in Monroe
2501 Carroll Street
2501 Carroll Street

2501 Carroll Street · No Longer Available
Monroe
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Garage
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Pool
Location

2501 Carroll Street, Monroe, NC 28110

Amenities

in unit laundry
dogs allowed
carport
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Well maintained brick ranch! - Well-maintained brick ranch with easy access to restaurants, shopping and schools. 2nd bathroom adjacent to sun-room. No Potable Water.

(RLNE4850820)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2501 Carroll Street have any available units?
2501 Carroll Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monroe, NC.
What amenities does 2501 Carroll Street have?
Some of 2501 Carroll Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dogs allowed, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2501 Carroll Street currently offering any rent specials?
2501 Carroll Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2501 Carroll Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2501 Carroll Street is pet friendly.
Does 2501 Carroll Street offer parking?
Yes, 2501 Carroll Street offers parking.
Does 2501 Carroll Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2501 Carroll Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2501 Carroll Street have a pool?
No, 2501 Carroll Street does not have a pool.
Does 2501 Carroll Street have accessible units?
No, 2501 Carroll Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2501 Carroll Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2501 Carroll Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2501 Carroll Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2501 Carroll Street has units with air conditioning.
