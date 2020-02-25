All apartments in Monroe
Find more places like 2312 Kingstree Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Monroe, NC
/
2312 Kingstree Drive
Last updated February 25 2020 at 4:46 AM

2312 Kingstree Drive

2312 Kingstree Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Monroe
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2312 Kingstree Drive, Monroe, NC 28112

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful home with private backyard. This 4br home has plenty of space. A must see!
Beautiful home with private backyard. This 4br home has plenty of space. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2312 Kingstree Drive have any available units?
2312 Kingstree Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monroe, NC.
Is 2312 Kingstree Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2312 Kingstree Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2312 Kingstree Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2312 Kingstree Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monroe.
Does 2312 Kingstree Drive offer parking?
No, 2312 Kingstree Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2312 Kingstree Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2312 Kingstree Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2312 Kingstree Drive have a pool?
No, 2312 Kingstree Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2312 Kingstree Drive have accessible units?
No, 2312 Kingstree Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2312 Kingstree Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2312 Kingstree Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2312 Kingstree Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2312 Kingstree Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Monroe 1 BedroomsMonroe 3 Bedrooms
Monroe Apartments with GarageMonroe Apartments with Pool
Monroe Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Fort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Mount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCStallings, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Central Piedmont Community CollegeDavidson College
Johnson C Smith University