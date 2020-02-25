Rent Calculator
All apartments in Monroe
Find more places like 2312 Kingstree Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Monroe, NC
/
2312 Kingstree Drive
Last updated February 25 2020 at 4:46 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2312 Kingstree Drive
2312 Kingstree Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Monroe
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
2312 Kingstree Drive, Monroe, NC 28112
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful home with private backyard. This 4br home has plenty of space. A must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2312 Kingstree Drive have any available units?
2312 Kingstree Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Monroe, NC
.
Is 2312 Kingstree Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2312 Kingstree Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2312 Kingstree Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2312 Kingstree Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Monroe
.
Does 2312 Kingstree Drive offer parking?
No, 2312 Kingstree Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2312 Kingstree Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2312 Kingstree Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2312 Kingstree Drive have a pool?
No, 2312 Kingstree Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2312 Kingstree Drive have accessible units?
No, 2312 Kingstree Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2312 Kingstree Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2312 Kingstree Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2312 Kingstree Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2312 Kingstree Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
