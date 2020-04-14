All apartments in Monroe
2132 Vecchio Lane
2132 Vecchio Lane

2132 Vecchio Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2132 Vecchio Dr, Monroe, NC 28110

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
All that this house needs is your personal stamp to make it into a true home. Recently built, this home has loads to offer and complements any style of decor since a neutral color scheme is available throughout the home. Also thoughtfully selected are the professionally installed flooring and contemporary light fixtures. In addition to all this, the home cook will be pleased to know that the kitchen comes fully equipped with appliances so you will be able to prepare your favorite dishes as soon as you move in! As a bonus, this pet friendly (breed restrictions apply) home is move in ready so we invite you to visit our website and apply online, at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. This brand new house is waiting for you call it home! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2132 Vecchio Lane have any available units?
2132 Vecchio Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monroe, NC.
Is 2132 Vecchio Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2132 Vecchio Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2132 Vecchio Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2132 Vecchio Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2132 Vecchio Lane offer parking?
No, 2132 Vecchio Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2132 Vecchio Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2132 Vecchio Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2132 Vecchio Lane have a pool?
No, 2132 Vecchio Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2132 Vecchio Lane have accessible units?
No, 2132 Vecchio Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2132 Vecchio Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2132 Vecchio Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2132 Vecchio Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2132 Vecchio Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

