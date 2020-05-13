All apartments in Monroe
Find more places like 2006 Forest Hills Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Monroe, NC
/
2006 Forest Hills Lane
Last updated May 13 2020 at 10:48 PM

2006 Forest Hills Lane

2006 Forest Hills Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Monroe
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2006 Forest Hills Ln, Monroe, NC 28112

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
fire pit
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
Beautiful large brick home with front bay windows and covered front porch. Home features an open floor plan, gleaming hardwood floors, a chef's kitchen with granite counter tops and plenty of cabinets. Living room has a featured tiled fire place and soaring ceilings. Bedrooms are large with walk in closets and master suite has a soaking tub and plenty of room. Home has a great fenced in backyard with a fire pit.

Visit www.goalproperties.com today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2006 Forest Hills Lane have any available units?
2006 Forest Hills Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monroe, NC.
What amenities does 2006 Forest Hills Lane have?
Some of 2006 Forest Hills Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2006 Forest Hills Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2006 Forest Hills Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2006 Forest Hills Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2006 Forest Hills Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2006 Forest Hills Lane offer parking?
No, 2006 Forest Hills Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2006 Forest Hills Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2006 Forest Hills Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2006 Forest Hills Lane have a pool?
No, 2006 Forest Hills Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2006 Forest Hills Lane have accessible units?
No, 2006 Forest Hills Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2006 Forest Hills Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2006 Forest Hills Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2006 Forest Hills Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2006 Forest Hills Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Monroe 1 BedroomsMonroe 3 Bedrooms
Monroe Apartments with GarageMonroe Apartments with Pool
Monroe Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Fort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Mount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCStallings, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Central Piedmont Community CollegeDavidson College
Johnson C Smith University