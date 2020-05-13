2006 Forest Hills Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit

Beautiful large brick home with front bay windows and covered front porch. Home features an open floor plan, gleaming hardwood floors, a chef's kitchen with granite counter tops and plenty of cabinets. Living room has a featured tiled fire place and soaring ceilings. Bedrooms are large with walk in closets and master suite has a soaking tub and plenty of room. Home has a great fenced in backyard with a fire pit.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.