1924 Steele Street
Last updated October 12 2019 at 10:19 PM

1924 Steele Street

1924 Steele Street · No Longer Available
Location

1924 Steele Street, Monroe, NC 28110

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home on a .25 acre corner lot. Freshly painted. Plenty of closet space and an additional 8x10 storage building out back. Stove and refrigerator included. No indoor pets. Please email for more info.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1924 Steele Street have any available units?
1924 Steele Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monroe, NC.
What amenities does 1924 Steele Street have?
Some of 1924 Steele Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1924 Steele Street currently offering any rent specials?
1924 Steele Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1924 Steele Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1924 Steele Street is pet friendly.
Does 1924 Steele Street offer parking?
No, 1924 Steele Street does not offer parking.
Does 1924 Steele Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1924 Steele Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1924 Steele Street have a pool?
No, 1924 Steele Street does not have a pool.
Does 1924 Steele Street have accessible units?
No, 1924 Steele Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1924 Steele Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1924 Steele Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1924 Steele Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1924 Steele Street has units with air conditioning.

