All apartments in Monroe
Find more places like 1918 Temple Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Monroe, NC
/
1918 Temple Street
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:30 PM

1918 Temple Street

1918 Temple Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Monroe
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1918 Temple Street, Monroe, NC 28110

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
- Brick ranch on huge lot. Fenced backyard, storage shed with electricity great for projects. Open floor plan, updated floors and new kitchen appliances.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4684601)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1918 Temple Street have any available units?
1918 Temple Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monroe, NC.
What amenities does 1918 Temple Street have?
Some of 1918 Temple Street's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1918 Temple Street currently offering any rent specials?
1918 Temple Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1918 Temple Street pet-friendly?
No, 1918 Temple Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monroe.
Does 1918 Temple Street offer parking?
Yes, 1918 Temple Street offers parking.
Does 1918 Temple Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1918 Temple Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1918 Temple Street have a pool?
No, 1918 Temple Street does not have a pool.
Does 1918 Temple Street have accessible units?
No, 1918 Temple Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1918 Temple Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1918 Temple Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1918 Temple Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1918 Temple Street has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Monroe 1 BedroomsMonroe 3 Bedrooms
Monroe Apartments with GarageMonroe Apartments with Pool
Monroe Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Fort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Mount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCStallings, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Central Piedmont Community CollegeDavidson College
Johnson C Smith University