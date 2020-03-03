Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Monroe
Find more places like 1918 Temple Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Monroe, NC
/
1918 Temple Street
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:30 PM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1918 Temple Street
1918 Temple Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Monroe
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
1918 Temple Street, Monroe, NC 28110
Amenities
w/d hookup
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
- Brick ranch on huge lot. Fenced backyard, storage shed with electricity great for projects. Open floor plan, updated floors and new kitchen appliances.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4684601)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1918 Temple Street have any available units?
1918 Temple Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Monroe, NC
.
What amenities does 1918 Temple Street have?
Some of 1918 Temple Street's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1918 Temple Street currently offering any rent specials?
1918 Temple Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1918 Temple Street pet-friendly?
No, 1918 Temple Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Monroe
.
Does 1918 Temple Street offer parking?
Yes, 1918 Temple Street offers parking.
Does 1918 Temple Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1918 Temple Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1918 Temple Street have a pool?
No, 1918 Temple Street does not have a pool.
Does 1918 Temple Street have accessible units?
No, 1918 Temple Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1918 Temple Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1918 Temple Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1918 Temple Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1918 Temple Street has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Monroe 1 Bedrooms
Monroe 3 Bedrooms
Monroe Apartments with Garage
Monroe Apartments with Pool
Monroe Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Charlotte, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NC
Mint Hill, NC
Davidson, NC
Lake Wylie, SC
Mount Holly, NC
Tega Cay, SC
Pineville, NC
Stallings, NC
Locust, NC
Lincolnton, NC
Harrisburg, NC
Apartments Near Colleges
York Technical College
Catawba College
Central Piedmont Community College
Davidson College
Johnson C Smith University