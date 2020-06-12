1621 Sumpter Lane

Amenities

MASTER BR ON MAIN -- NEW LAMINATE WOOD FLOORS, NEW CARPET, FRESH PAINT! Beautiful 4 BR, 2.5 bath home in Colonial Village offers 2100 s.f. and a side-load two-car garage. Fantastic floor plan has master on main level and 3 bedrooms upstairs. Main living areas have new laminate wood flooring and all carpet elsewhere is new! Dining room is open to the foyer. Great room has vaulted ceiling and catwalk above and a gas fireplace. Kitchen has plenty of counter space, a breakfast area and wonderful sunroom with lots of natural light! Master BR is on main level and has master bath with separate garden tub and shower, and dual sink vanity. Upstairs are 3 secondary bedrooms (bonus can be the 4th BR--has walk-in closet!) Rear deck and great back yard. Ideally located in Monroe by Rocky River Rd. (MORE PICS, FLOORPLAN AND 3-D TOUR WILL BE ADDED SHORTLY!)