1621 Sumpter Lane

Location

1621 Sumpter Lane, Monroe, NC 28110

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
MASTER BR ON MAIN -- NEW LAMINATE WOOD FLOORS, NEW CARPET, FRESH PAINT! Beautiful 4 BR, 2.5 bath home in Colonial Village offers 2100 s.f. and a side-load two-car garage. Fantastic floor plan has master on main level and 3 bedrooms upstairs. Main living areas have new laminate wood flooring and all carpet elsewhere is new! Dining room is open to the foyer. Great room has vaulted ceiling and catwalk above and a gas fireplace. Kitchen has plenty of counter space, a breakfast area and wonderful sunroom with lots of natural light! Master BR is on main level and has master bath with separate garden tub and shower, and dual sink vanity. Upstairs are 3 secondary bedrooms (bonus can be the 4th BR--has walk-in closet!) Rear deck and great back yard. Ideally located in Monroe by Rocky River Rd. (MORE PICS, FLOORPLAN AND 3-D TOUR WILL BE ADDED SHORTLY!)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1621 Sumpter Lane have any available units?
1621 Sumpter Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monroe, NC.
What amenities does 1621 Sumpter Lane have?
Some of 1621 Sumpter Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1621 Sumpter Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1621 Sumpter Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1621 Sumpter Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1621 Sumpter Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monroe.
Does 1621 Sumpter Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1621 Sumpter Lane offers parking.
Does 1621 Sumpter Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1621 Sumpter Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1621 Sumpter Lane have a pool?
No, 1621 Sumpter Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1621 Sumpter Lane have accessible units?
No, 1621 Sumpter Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1621 Sumpter Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1621 Sumpter Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1621 Sumpter Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1621 Sumpter Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

