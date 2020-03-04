All apartments in Monroe
Find more places like 1520 Hobart Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Monroe, NC
/
1520 Hobart Street
Last updated March 4 2020 at 12:56 AM

1520 Hobart Street

1520 Hobart St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Monroe
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1520 Hobart St, Monroe, NC 28110

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1520 Hobart Street have any available units?
1520 Hobart Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monroe, NC.
Is 1520 Hobart Street currently offering any rent specials?
1520 Hobart Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1520 Hobart Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1520 Hobart Street is pet friendly.
Does 1520 Hobart Street offer parking?
No, 1520 Hobart Street does not offer parking.
Does 1520 Hobart Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1520 Hobart Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1520 Hobart Street have a pool?
No, 1520 Hobart Street does not have a pool.
Does 1520 Hobart Street have accessible units?
No, 1520 Hobart Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1520 Hobart Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1520 Hobart Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1520 Hobart Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1520 Hobart Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Monroe 1 BedroomsMonroe 3 Bedrooms
Monroe Apartments with GarageMonroe Apartments with Pool
Monroe Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Fort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Mount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCStallings, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Central Piedmont Community CollegeDavidson College
Johnson C Smith University