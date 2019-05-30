All apartments in Monroe
Find more places like 1514 Battle Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Monroe, NC
/
1514 Battle Lane
Last updated May 30 2019 at 10:36 AM

1514 Battle Lane

1514 Battle Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Monroe
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1514 Battle Lane, Monroe, NC 28110

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,656 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit

(RLNE4882573)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1514 Battle Lane have any available units?
1514 Battle Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monroe, NC.
What amenities does 1514 Battle Lane have?
Some of 1514 Battle Lane's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1514 Battle Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1514 Battle Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1514 Battle Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1514 Battle Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1514 Battle Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1514 Battle Lane does offer parking.
Does 1514 Battle Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1514 Battle Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1514 Battle Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1514 Battle Lane has a pool.
Does 1514 Battle Lane have accessible units?
No, 1514 Battle Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1514 Battle Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1514 Battle Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1514 Battle Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1514 Battle Lane has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Move Cross Country
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Monroe 1 BedroomsMonroe 3 Bedrooms
Monroe Apartments with GarageMonroe Apartments with Pool
Monroe Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Fort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Mount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCStallings, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Central Piedmont Community CollegeDavidson College
Johnson C Smith University