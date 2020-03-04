All apartments in Monroe
Monroe, NC
1502 Hobart Street
Last updated March 4 2020 at 11:00 PM

1502 Hobart Street

1502 Hobart St · No Longer Available
Location

1502 Hobart St, Monroe, NC 28110

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE IN SPECIAL - Sign a 12 month lease and get half off second full month's rent. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1502 Hobart Street have any available units?
1502 Hobart Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monroe, NC.
Is 1502 Hobart Street currently offering any rent specials?
1502 Hobart Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1502 Hobart Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1502 Hobart Street is pet friendly.
Does 1502 Hobart Street offer parking?
No, 1502 Hobart Street does not offer parking.
Does 1502 Hobart Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1502 Hobart Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1502 Hobart Street have a pool?
No, 1502 Hobart Street does not have a pool.
Does 1502 Hobart Street have accessible units?
No, 1502 Hobart Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1502 Hobart Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1502 Hobart Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1502 Hobart Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1502 Hobart Street does not have units with air conditioning.
