All apartments in Monroe
Find more places like 1406 Stafford St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Monroe, NC
/
1406 Stafford St
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

1406 Stafford St

1406 Stafford Street Ext · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Monroe
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1406 Stafford Street Ext, Monroe, NC 28110

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
1406 Stafford St -

(RLNE5738402)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1406 Stafford St have any available units?
1406 Stafford St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monroe, NC.
Is 1406 Stafford St currently offering any rent specials?
1406 Stafford St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1406 Stafford St pet-friendly?
No, 1406 Stafford St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monroe.
Does 1406 Stafford St offer parking?
No, 1406 Stafford St does not offer parking.
Does 1406 Stafford St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1406 Stafford St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1406 Stafford St have a pool?
No, 1406 Stafford St does not have a pool.
Does 1406 Stafford St have accessible units?
No, 1406 Stafford St does not have accessible units.
Does 1406 Stafford St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1406 Stafford St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1406 Stafford St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1406 Stafford St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Monroe 1 BedroomsMonroe 3 Bedrooms
Monroe Apartments with GarageMonroe Apartments with Pool
Monroe Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Fort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Mount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCStallings, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Central Piedmont Community CollegeDavidson College
Johnson C Smith University