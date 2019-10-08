All apartments in Monroe
Find more places like 130 Bay St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Monroe, NC
/
130 Bay St
Last updated October 8 2019 at 9:45 AM

130 Bay St

130 Bay Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Monroe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedroom Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

130 Bay Street, Monroe, NC 28112

Amenities

carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
130 Bay St - Nice 3 bedroom home with fresh interior paint, new carpet and ready to move in. Absolutely no pets.

(RLNE5173668)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 Bay St have any available units?
130 Bay St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monroe, NC.
Is 130 Bay St currently offering any rent specials?
130 Bay St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 Bay St pet-friendly?
No, 130 Bay St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monroe.
Does 130 Bay St offer parking?
No, 130 Bay St does not offer parking.
Does 130 Bay St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 130 Bay St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 Bay St have a pool?
No, 130 Bay St does not have a pool.
Does 130 Bay St have accessible units?
No, 130 Bay St does not have accessible units.
Does 130 Bay St have units with dishwashers?
No, 130 Bay St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 130 Bay St have units with air conditioning?
No, 130 Bay St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Best Cities for Families 2019
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Monroe 1 Bedroom ApartmentsMonroe 2 Bedroom Apartments
Monroe 3 Bedroom ApartmentsMonroe Apartments with Parking
Monroe Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NC
Matthews, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NC
Lake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCWaxhaw, NCTega Cay, SCKannapolis, NCWestport, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Central Piedmont Community CollegeDavidson College
Johnson C Smith University