All apartments in Monroe
Find more places like 1111-13 Keswick Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Monroe, NC
/
1111-13 Keswick Pl
Last updated September 25 2019 at 10:47 AM

1111-13 Keswick Pl

1111-13 Keswick Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Monroe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1111-13 Keswick Place, Monroe, NC 28112

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE5098523)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1111-13 Keswick Pl have any available units?
1111-13 Keswick Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monroe, NC.
Is 1111-13 Keswick Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1111-13 Keswick Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1111-13 Keswick Pl pet-friendly?
No, 1111-13 Keswick Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monroe.
Does 1111-13 Keswick Pl offer parking?
No, 1111-13 Keswick Pl does not offer parking.
Does 1111-13 Keswick Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1111-13 Keswick Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1111-13 Keswick Pl have a pool?
No, 1111-13 Keswick Pl does not have a pool.
Does 1111-13 Keswick Pl have accessible units?
No, 1111-13 Keswick Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1111-13 Keswick Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 1111-13 Keswick Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1111-13 Keswick Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 1111-13 Keswick Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Monroe 1 Bedroom ApartmentsMonroe 2 Bedroom Apartments
Monroe 3 Bedroom ApartmentsMonroe Apartments with Parking
Monroe Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NC
Matthews, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NC
Lake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCWaxhaw, NCTega Cay, SCKannapolis, NCWestport, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Central Piedmont Community CollegeDavidson College
Johnson C Smith University