Last updated September 25 2019 at 10:47 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1111-13 Keswick Pl
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1111-13 Keswick Place, Monroe, NC 28112
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE5098523)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1111-13 Keswick Pl have any available units?
1111-13 Keswick Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Monroe, NC
.
Is 1111-13 Keswick Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1111-13 Keswick Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1111-13 Keswick Pl pet-friendly?
No, 1111-13 Keswick Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Monroe
.
Does 1111-13 Keswick Pl offer parking?
No, 1111-13 Keswick Pl does not offer parking.
Does 1111-13 Keswick Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1111-13 Keswick Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1111-13 Keswick Pl have a pool?
No, 1111-13 Keswick Pl does not have a pool.
Does 1111-13 Keswick Pl have accessible units?
No, 1111-13 Keswick Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1111-13 Keswick Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 1111-13 Keswick Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1111-13 Keswick Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 1111-13 Keswick Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
