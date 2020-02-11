Rent Calculator
1106 Miller Street
Last updated February 11 2020 at 3:47 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1106 Miller Street
1106 Miller Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1106 Miller Street, Monroe, NC 28110
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Freshly painted 1 story brick home. Original hardwood floors. Large Kitchen and Family Room. Stove and Refrigerator provided. Storage Shed and Building out back. No Pets. Please email for more info.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1106 Miller Street have any available units?
1106 Miller Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Monroe, NC
.
What amenities does 1106 Miller Street have?
Some of 1106 Miller Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1106 Miller Street currently offering any rent specials?
1106 Miller Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1106 Miller Street pet-friendly?
No, 1106 Miller Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Monroe
.
Does 1106 Miller Street offer parking?
No, 1106 Miller Street does not offer parking.
Does 1106 Miller Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1106 Miller Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1106 Miller Street have a pool?
No, 1106 Miller Street does not have a pool.
Does 1106 Miller Street have accessible units?
No, 1106 Miller Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1106 Miller Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1106 Miller Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1106 Miller Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1106 Miller Street has units with air conditioning.
