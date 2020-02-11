All apartments in Monroe
1106 Miller Street
1106 Miller Street

1106 Miller Street · No Longer Available
Location

1106 Miller Street, Monroe, NC 28110

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Freshly painted 1 story brick home. Original hardwood floors. Large Kitchen and Family Room. Stove and Refrigerator provided. Storage Shed and Building out back. No Pets. Please email for more info.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1106 Miller Street have any available units?
1106 Miller Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monroe, NC.
What amenities does 1106 Miller Street have?
Some of 1106 Miller Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1106 Miller Street currently offering any rent specials?
1106 Miller Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1106 Miller Street pet-friendly?
No, 1106 Miller Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monroe.
Does 1106 Miller Street offer parking?
No, 1106 Miller Street does not offer parking.
Does 1106 Miller Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1106 Miller Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1106 Miller Street have a pool?
No, 1106 Miller Street does not have a pool.
Does 1106 Miller Street have accessible units?
No, 1106 Miller Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1106 Miller Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1106 Miller Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1106 Miller Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1106 Miller Street has units with air conditioning.

