Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Monroe
Find more places like 1103 Lucille Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Monroe, NC
/
1103 Lucille Avenue
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:45 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1103 Lucille Avenue
1103 Lucille Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Monroe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1103 Lucille Avenue, Monroe, NC 28112
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3748360)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1103 Lucille Avenue have any available units?
1103 Lucille Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Monroe, NC
.
Is 1103 Lucille Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1103 Lucille Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1103 Lucille Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1103 Lucille Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Monroe
.
Does 1103 Lucille Avenue offer parking?
No, 1103 Lucille Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1103 Lucille Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1103 Lucille Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1103 Lucille Avenue have a pool?
No, 1103 Lucille Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1103 Lucille Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1103 Lucille Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1103 Lucille Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1103 Lucille Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1103 Lucille Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1103 Lucille Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Monroe 1 Bedrooms
Monroe 2 Bedrooms
Monroe 3 Bedrooms
Monroe Apartments with Parking
Monroe Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Charlotte, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Gastonia, NC
Huntersville, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Indian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NC
Statesville, NC
Mint Hill, NC
Davidson, NC
Lake Wylie, SC
Mount Holly, NC
Waxhaw, NC
Tega Cay, SC
Kannapolis, NC
Westport, NC
Apartments Near Colleges
York Technical College
Catawba College
Central Piedmont Community College
Davidson College
Johnson C Smith University