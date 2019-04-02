All apartments in Monroe
1103 Lucille Avenue
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:45 AM

1103 Lucille Avenue

1103 Lucille Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1103 Lucille Avenue, Monroe, NC 28112

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3748360)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1103 Lucille Avenue have any available units?
1103 Lucille Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monroe, NC.
Is 1103 Lucille Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1103 Lucille Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1103 Lucille Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1103 Lucille Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monroe.
Does 1103 Lucille Avenue offer parking?
No, 1103 Lucille Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1103 Lucille Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1103 Lucille Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1103 Lucille Avenue have a pool?
No, 1103 Lucille Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1103 Lucille Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1103 Lucille Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1103 Lucille Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1103 Lucille Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1103 Lucille Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1103 Lucille Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
