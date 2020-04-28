All apartments in Monroe
1041 S Church St

1041 South Church Street · No Longer Available
Location

1041 South Church Street, Monroe, NC 28112

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
some paid utils
Spacious 4 bedroom home near downtown Monroe. - Property Id: 252578

Spacious downstairs with new granite kitchen countertops. Upstairs has a space for washer and dryer hookups. Two car garage with an electric opener.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/252578
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
