Spacious 4 bedroom home near downtown Monroe. - Property Id: 252578
Spacious downstairs with new granite kitchen countertops. Upstairs has a space for washer and dryer hookups. Two car garage with an electric opener. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/252578 Property Id 252578
(RLNE5678826)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1041 S Church St have any available units?
1041 S Church St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monroe, NC.
What amenities does 1041 S Church St have?
Some of 1041 S Church St's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1041 S Church St currently offering any rent specials?
1041 S Church St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1041 S Church St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1041 S Church St is pet friendly.
Does 1041 S Church St offer parking?
Yes, 1041 S Church St offers parking.
Does 1041 S Church St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1041 S Church St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1041 S Church St have a pool?
No, 1041 S Church St does not have a pool.
Does 1041 S Church St have accessible units?
No, 1041 S Church St does not have accessible units.
Does 1041 S Church St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1041 S Church St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1041 S Church St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1041 S Church St does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)