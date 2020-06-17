All apartments in Mocksville

Home
/
Mocksville, NC
/
826 Garner Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

826 Garner Street

826 Garner Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

826 Garner Street, Mocksville, NC 27028

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 826 Garner Street have any available units?
826 Garner Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mocksville, NC.
What amenities does 826 Garner Street have?
Some of 826 Garner Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 826 Garner Street currently offering any rent specials?
826 Garner Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 826 Garner Street pet-friendly?
No, 826 Garner Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mocksville.
Does 826 Garner Street offer parking?
Yes, 826 Garner Street does offer parking.
Does 826 Garner Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 826 Garner Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 826 Garner Street have a pool?
No, 826 Garner Street does not have a pool.
Does 826 Garner Street have accessible units?
No, 826 Garner Street does not have accessible units.
Does 826 Garner Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 826 Garner Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 826 Garner Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 826 Garner Street does not have units with air conditioning.
