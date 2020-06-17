Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Mocksville
Find more places like 826 Garner Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Mocksville, NC
/
826 Garner Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
826 Garner Street
826 Garner Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
826 Garner Street, Mocksville, NC 27028
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 826 Garner Street have any available units?
826 Garner Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mocksville, NC
.
What amenities does 826 Garner Street have?
Some of 826 Garner Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 826 Garner Street currently offering any rent specials?
826 Garner Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 826 Garner Street pet-friendly?
No, 826 Garner Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mocksville
.
Does 826 Garner Street offer parking?
Yes, 826 Garner Street does offer parking.
Does 826 Garner Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 826 Garner Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 826 Garner Street have a pool?
No, 826 Garner Street does not have a pool.
Does 826 Garner Street have accessible units?
No, 826 Garner Street does not have accessible units.
Does 826 Garner Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 826 Garner Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 826 Garner Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 826 Garner Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Charlotte, NC
Greensboro, NC
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
High Point, NC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Kernersville, NC
Statesville, NC
Salisbury, NC
Asheboro, NC
Mint Hill, NC
Davidson, NC
Clemmons, NC
Lewisville, NC
Kannapolis, NC
Rural Hall, NC
Lake Norman of Catawba, NC
Thomasville, NC
Denver, NC
Harrisburg, NC
Locust, NC
Jamestown, NC
Newton, NC
Mount Holly, NC
Lincolnton, NC
Belmont, NC
Stallings, NC
Apartments Near Colleges
Guilford College
Catawba College
Catawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College
Davidson College