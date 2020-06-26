All apartments in Mint Hill
9708 Blair Rd.
Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:24 AM

9708 Blair Rd

9708 Blair Road · No Longer Available
Location

9708 Blair Road, Mint Hill, NC 28227

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
- Ranch in Mint Hill.
3 bedrooms, 2 baths, large living room with vaulted ceiling, dining and breakfast area. Large deck to enjoy private setting. Call Jane for showing 704 281/6096

(RLNE4937905)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 9708 Blair Rd have any available units?
9708 Blair Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mint Hill, NC.
Is 9708 Blair Rd currently offering any rent specials?
9708 Blair Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9708 Blair Rd pet-friendly?
No, 9708 Blair Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mint Hill.
Does 9708 Blair Rd offer parking?
No, 9708 Blair Rd does not offer parking.
Does 9708 Blair Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9708 Blair Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9708 Blair Rd have a pool?
No, 9708 Blair Rd does not have a pool.
Does 9708 Blair Rd have accessible units?
No, 9708 Blair Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 9708 Blair Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 9708 Blair Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9708 Blair Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 9708 Blair Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

