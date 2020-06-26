Sign Up
Login
List With Us
Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
All apartments in Mint Hill
Find more places like
9708 Blair Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Mint Hill, NC
/
9708 Blair Rd
Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:24 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Rent Calculator
Helpful Articles
FAQs
9708 Blair Rd
9708 Blair Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mint Hill
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
9708 Blair Road, Mint Hill, NC 28227
Amenities
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
- Ranch in Mint Hill.
3 bedrooms, 2 baths, large living room with vaulted ceiling, dining and breakfast area. Large deck to enjoy private setting. Call Jane for showing 704 281/6096
(RLNE4937905)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Similar Listings
The Residences at West Mint
9610 Stoney Glen Dr
Mint Hill, NC 28227
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 9708 Blair Rd have any available units?
9708 Blair Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mint Hill, NC
.
Is 9708 Blair Rd currently offering any rent specials?
9708 Blair Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9708 Blair Rd pet-friendly?
No, 9708 Blair Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mint Hill
.
Does 9708 Blair Rd offer parking?
No, 9708 Blair Rd does not offer parking.
Does 9708 Blair Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9708 Blair Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9708 Blair Rd have a pool?
No, 9708 Blair Rd does not have a pool.
Does 9708 Blair Rd have accessible units?
No, 9708 Blair Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 9708 Blair Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 9708 Blair Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9708 Blair Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 9708 Blair Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Pages
Mint Hill 1 Bedrooms
Mint Hill Accessible Apartments
Mint Hill Apartments with Balcony
Mint Hill Apartments with Gym
Mint Hill Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Charlotte, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NC
Davidson, NC
Lake Wylie, SC
Mount Holly, NC
Tega Cay, SC
Pineville, NC
Clover, SC
Denver, NC
Chester, SC
Waxhaw, NC
Belmont, NC
Newton, NC
Kannapolis, NC
Weddington, NC
Ranlo, NC
Lake Norman of Catawba, NC
Monroe, NC
Stallings, NC
Cherryville, NC
Locust, NC
Lincolnton, NC
Harrisburg, NC
Apartments Near Colleges
York Technical College
Catawba College
Catawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College
Davidson College