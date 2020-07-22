Excellent Warehouse Space at a Super Lease Price. Raised Dock and Full Size Drive Thru Door. Approx 4200 s/f Warehouse and approx 800 H/C Office Space. Parking in Front and Rear of Building. Easy Access to Uptown and to 485.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9611 Idlewild Road have any available units?
9611 Idlewild Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mint Hill, NC.
Is 9611 Idlewild Road currently offering any rent specials?
9611 Idlewild Road is not currently offering any rent specials.