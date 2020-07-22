All apartments in Mint Hill
Find more places like 9611 Idlewild Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mint Hill, NC
/
9611 Idlewild Road
Last updated April 18 2020 at 1:24 AM

9611 Idlewild Road

9611 Idlewild Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mint Hill
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all

Location

9611 Idlewild Road, Mint Hill, NC 28227

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Excellent Warehouse Space at a Super Lease Price. Raised Dock and Full Size Drive Thru Door. Approx 4200 s/f Warehouse and approx 800 H/C Office Space. Parking in Front and Rear of Building. Easy Access to Uptown and to 485.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9611 Idlewild Road have any available units?
9611 Idlewild Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mint Hill, NC.
Is 9611 Idlewild Road currently offering any rent specials?
9611 Idlewild Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9611 Idlewild Road pet-friendly?
No, 9611 Idlewild Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mint Hill.
Does 9611 Idlewild Road offer parking?
Yes, 9611 Idlewild Road offers parking.
Does 9611 Idlewild Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9611 Idlewild Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9611 Idlewild Road have a pool?
No, 9611 Idlewild Road does not have a pool.
Does 9611 Idlewild Road have accessible units?
No, 9611 Idlewild Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9611 Idlewild Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 9611 Idlewild Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9611 Idlewild Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 9611 Idlewild Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Residences at West Mint
9610 Stoney Glen Dr
Mint Hill, NC 28227

Similar Pages

Mint Hill 1 Bedroom ApartmentsMint Hill Accessible Apartments
Mint Hill Apartments with BalconiesMint Hill Apartments with Garages
Mint Hill Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NCStatesville, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCWaxhaw, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCAlbemarle, NC
Belmont, NCLincolnton, NCStallings, NCNewton, NCLake Park, NCHarrisburg, NCMonroe, NCKannapolis, NCCherryville, NCWestport, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College