6807 Wyndbend Lane
Last updated March 2 2020 at 11:33 PM

6807 Wyndbend Lane

6807 Wyndbend Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6807 Wyndbend Lane, Mint Hill, NC 28227

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6807 Wyndbend Lane have any available units?
6807 Wyndbend Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mint Hill, NC.
Is 6807 Wyndbend Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6807 Wyndbend Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6807 Wyndbend Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6807 Wyndbend Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6807 Wyndbend Lane offer parking?
No, 6807 Wyndbend Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6807 Wyndbend Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6807 Wyndbend Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6807 Wyndbend Lane have a pool?
No, 6807 Wyndbend Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6807 Wyndbend Lane have accessible units?
No, 6807 Wyndbend Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6807 Wyndbend Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6807 Wyndbend Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6807 Wyndbend Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6807 Wyndbend Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
