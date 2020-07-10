All apartments in Mint Hill
Mint Hill, NC
6517 Thamesmead Lane
Last updated December 5 2019 at 4:38 PM

6517 Thamesmead Lane

6517 Thamesmead Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6517 Thamesmead Lane, Mint Hill, NC 28227
Danbrooke Park

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6517 Thamesmead Lane have any available units?
6517 Thamesmead Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mint Hill, NC.
Is 6517 Thamesmead Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6517 Thamesmead Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6517 Thamesmead Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6517 Thamesmead Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6517 Thamesmead Lane offer parking?
No, 6517 Thamesmead Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6517 Thamesmead Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6517 Thamesmead Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6517 Thamesmead Lane have a pool?
No, 6517 Thamesmead Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6517 Thamesmead Lane have accessible units?
No, 6517 Thamesmead Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6517 Thamesmead Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6517 Thamesmead Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6517 Thamesmead Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6517 Thamesmead Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

