Home
/
Mint Hill, NC
/
11930 Jumper Drive
Last updated January 15 2020 at 12:44 AM

11930 Jumper Drive

11930 Jumper Court · No Longer Available
Location

11930 Jumper Court, Mint Hill, NC 28227

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
garage
Wow, Huge Rooms, Lots of Land and a full renovation in this spectacular Mint Hill home. Spread out with this 2/3rds of an Acre, enormous NEW deck, Expanded Driveway great for Basketball or 2 extra cars. Inside you will find the entire 1st Floor in Scratch resistant and waterproof mixed Cherry flooring, basically indestructible. Wonderful huge Kitchen with eating area, Huge Island with Granite everywhere. Stainless steel appliances and lots of cabinet space. Look out your back yard in your own Sun room with new Ceiling fans and tons of windows. 2 story Great Room with tons of space for your entire family. Separate Private office with double doors so you can get away. Living Room, Dining Room and separate Bar area. Huge Garage with extra space even after 2 big cars or trucks. And that is just the 1st floor. Upstairs you will find 4 large bedrooms with 3 Full baths. New ceiling fans, carpet, lights and a huge Master with trey ceiling dual and separate sinks in Master bath.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11930 Jumper Drive have any available units?
11930 Jumper Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mint Hill, NC.
What amenities does 11930 Jumper Drive have?
Some of 11930 Jumper Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11930 Jumper Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11930 Jumper Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11930 Jumper Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11930 Jumper Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mint Hill.
Does 11930 Jumper Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11930 Jumper Drive offers parking.
Does 11930 Jumper Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11930 Jumper Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11930 Jumper Drive have a pool?
No, 11930 Jumper Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11930 Jumper Drive have accessible units?
No, 11930 Jumper Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11930 Jumper Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11930 Jumper Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 11930 Jumper Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11930 Jumper Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
