11930 Jumper Drive

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking garage

Wow, Huge Rooms, Lots of Land and a full renovation in this spectacular Mint Hill home. Spread out with this 2/3rds of an Acre, enormous NEW deck, Expanded Driveway great for Basketball or 2 extra cars. Inside you will find the entire 1st Floor in Scratch resistant and waterproof mixed Cherry flooring, basically indestructible. Wonderful huge Kitchen with eating area, Huge Island with Granite everywhere. Stainless steel appliances and lots of cabinet space. Look out your back yard in your own Sun room with new Ceiling fans and tons of windows. 2 story Great Room with tons of space for your entire family. Separate Private office with double doors so you can get away. Living Room, Dining Room and separate Bar area. Huge Garage with extra space even after 2 big cars or trucks. And that is just the 1st floor. Upstairs you will find 4 large bedrooms with 3 Full baths. New ceiling fans, carpet, lights and a huge Master with trey ceiling dual and separate sinks in Master bath.