All apartments in Mint Hill
Find more places like 10313 Misty Moss Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mint Hill, NC
/
10313 Misty Moss Court
Last updated July 24 2019 at 9:55 AM

10313 Misty Moss Court

10313 Misty Moss Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mint Hill
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all

Location

10313 Misty Moss Ct, Mint Hill, NC 28227
Downtown Mint Hill

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 2,420 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit

(RLNE5040838)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10313 Misty Moss Court have any available units?
10313 Misty Moss Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mint Hill, NC.
What amenities does 10313 Misty Moss Court have?
Some of 10313 Misty Moss Court's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10313 Misty Moss Court currently offering any rent specials?
10313 Misty Moss Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10313 Misty Moss Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 10313 Misty Moss Court is pet friendly.
Does 10313 Misty Moss Court offer parking?
Yes, 10313 Misty Moss Court offers parking.
Does 10313 Misty Moss Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10313 Misty Moss Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10313 Misty Moss Court have a pool?
Yes, 10313 Misty Moss Court has a pool.
Does 10313 Misty Moss Court have accessible units?
No, 10313 Misty Moss Court does not have accessible units.
Does 10313 Misty Moss Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10313 Misty Moss Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 10313 Misty Moss Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10313 Misty Moss Court has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Residences at West Mint
9610 Stoney Glen Dr
Mint Hill, NC 28227

Similar Pages

Mint Hill 1 Bedroom ApartmentsMint Hill Accessible Apartments
Mint Hill Apartments with BalconiesMint Hill Apartments with Garages
Mint Hill Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NCStatesville, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCWaxhaw, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCAlbemarle, NC
Belmont, NCLincolnton, NCStallings, NCNewton, NCLake Park, NCHarrisburg, NCMonroe, NCKannapolis, NCCherryville, NCWestport, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College