Beautiful 3 bedroom 1.5 bath on a cul de sac - Property Id: 163490
3 bedroom 1.5 bath Hardwoods and Carpet Freshly painted Large deck Private backyard All electric If interested text landlord at 704-451-5640 Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/163490p Property Id 163490
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5189299)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10312 Stornoway Ct have any available units?
10312 Stornoway Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mint Hill, NC.
What amenities does 10312 Stornoway Ct have?
Some of 10312 Stornoway Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10312 Stornoway Ct currently offering any rent specials?
10312 Stornoway Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.