Last updated October 7 2019 at 1:41 PM

10312 Stornoway Ct

10312 Stornoway Court · No Longer Available
Location

10312 Stornoway Court, Mint Hill, NC 28227

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3 bedroom 1.5 bath on a cul de sac - Property Id: 163490

3 bedroom
1.5 bath
Hardwoods and Carpet
Freshly painted
Large deck
Private backyard
All electric
If interested text landlord at 704-451-5640
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/163490p
Property Id 163490

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5189299)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10312 Stornoway Ct have any available units?
10312 Stornoway Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mint Hill, NC.
What amenities does 10312 Stornoway Ct have?
Some of 10312 Stornoway Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10312 Stornoway Ct currently offering any rent specials?
10312 Stornoway Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10312 Stornoway Ct pet-friendly?
No, 10312 Stornoway Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mint Hill.
Does 10312 Stornoway Ct offer parking?
No, 10312 Stornoway Ct does not offer parking.
Does 10312 Stornoway Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10312 Stornoway Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10312 Stornoway Ct have a pool?
No, 10312 Stornoway Ct does not have a pool.
Does 10312 Stornoway Ct have accessible units?
No, 10312 Stornoway Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 10312 Stornoway Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10312 Stornoway Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 10312 Stornoway Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 10312 Stornoway Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

