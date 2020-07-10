All apartments in Mint Hill
Find more places like 10303 Club Field Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mint Hill, NC
/
10303 Club Field Court
Last updated June 2 2020 at 5:55 PM

10303 Club Field Court

10303 Club Field Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mint Hill
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

10303 Club Field Court, Mint Hill, NC 28227
Olde Sycamore

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10303 Club Field Court have any available units?
10303 Club Field Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mint Hill, NC.
Is 10303 Club Field Court currently offering any rent specials?
10303 Club Field Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10303 Club Field Court pet-friendly?
No, 10303 Club Field Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mint Hill.
Does 10303 Club Field Court offer parking?
No, 10303 Club Field Court does not offer parking.
Does 10303 Club Field Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10303 Club Field Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10303 Club Field Court have a pool?
No, 10303 Club Field Court does not have a pool.
Does 10303 Club Field Court have accessible units?
No, 10303 Club Field Court does not have accessible units.
Does 10303 Club Field Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 10303 Club Field Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10303 Club Field Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 10303 Club Field Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Residences at West Mint
9610 Stoney Glen Dr
Mint Hill, NC 28227

Similar Pages

Mint Hill 1 BedroomsMint Hill Accessible Apartments
Mint Hill Apartments with BalconyMint Hill Apartments with Garage
Mint Hill Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NCBelmont, NC
Newton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College