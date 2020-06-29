All apartments in Mint Hill
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:14 AM

10213 Grand Junction Road

10213 Grand Junction Road · No Longer Available
Location

10213 Grand Junction Road, Mint Hill, NC 28227

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10213 Grand Junction Road have any available units?
10213 Grand Junction Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mint Hill, NC.
Is 10213 Grand Junction Road currently offering any rent specials?
10213 Grand Junction Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10213 Grand Junction Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 10213 Grand Junction Road is pet friendly.
Does 10213 Grand Junction Road offer parking?
No, 10213 Grand Junction Road does not offer parking.
Does 10213 Grand Junction Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10213 Grand Junction Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10213 Grand Junction Road have a pool?
No, 10213 Grand Junction Road does not have a pool.
Does 10213 Grand Junction Road have accessible units?
No, 10213 Grand Junction Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10213 Grand Junction Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 10213 Grand Junction Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10213 Grand Junction Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 10213 Grand Junction Road does not have units with air conditioning.
