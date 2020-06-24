All apartments in Mint Hill
Last updated April 21 2020 at 11:14 PM

10209 Topeka Drive

10209 Topeka Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10209 Topeka Drive, Mint Hill, NC 28227

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
OUR GIFT TO YOU, receive a $500 gift card with a 12 month lease terms and conditions apply upon move in. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply).Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10209 Topeka Drive have any available units?
10209 Topeka Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mint Hill, NC.
Is 10209 Topeka Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10209 Topeka Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10209 Topeka Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10209 Topeka Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10209 Topeka Drive offer parking?
No, 10209 Topeka Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10209 Topeka Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10209 Topeka Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10209 Topeka Drive have a pool?
No, 10209 Topeka Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10209 Topeka Drive have accessible units?
No, 10209 Topeka Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10209 Topeka Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10209 Topeka Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10209 Topeka Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10209 Topeka Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
